Ben Affleck Says He Forgives Snoop Dogg for Butchering His Name [Video]

Ben Affleck had a nice chuckle about rapper Snoop Dogg’s accidental mispronunciation of his name while announcing this season’s crop of Golden Globe nominees.

via: New York Post

The rapper, 50, made a boo-boo last month during the reading of the Golden Globes nominations when he mispronounced Affleck’s name.

When Snoop announced the Oscar winner’s name for Best Supporting Actor nominee for his drama “The Tender Bar,” the “Gin and Juice” rapper called him “Been Afflay.”

“My fault, sorry, Ben Affleck, sorry for that Ben!” Snoop quickly said after his little flub.

Affleck, 49, appeared on the “The Kelly Clarkson Show” earlier this week and he responded to the snafu.

“He did get the emphasis a little off, yes,” Affleck told host Kelly Clarkson.

“It’s funny because I always grew up and I thought, like, ‘Affleck? What an incredibly ugly name.’ Now it sounds like the duck commercial,” he joked, noting that his name sounds like the moniker of the Aflac insurance company.

The “Argo” director added that when he was a child, he didn’t realize why his parents would be extra careful when spelling out their names on the telephone. He said that his parents would always clarify that their name contained the letter “F as in Frank.”

“I was always like, ‘Why did they always do that?’ And I realized as I started looking through the mail we would get and it would always be like, ‘Mr. and Mrs. A-S-S-L-I-C-K,” Affleck quipped.

Snoop also messed up “Belfast” star Ciarán Hinds’ name when he read his nomination. The Long Beach native said, “Ca-ron, no sorry, Karen Hinds, work with me now!”

He also called “Dune” director Denis Villeneuve, “Dennis Villain Uawver,” during the reading for the Best Director, Motion Picture category.

The Golden Globes will take place on Sunday, Jan. 9 — but will not have an audience, celebrities or red carpet. Livestream details are still unknown.

It’s hard to be mad at Snoop.