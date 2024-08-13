Ben Affleck Reportedly Decided To Divorce Jennifer Lopez Because Her ‘Fame and Lifestyle Was Putting His Hard-Won Sobriety at Risk’: ‘He Had to Leave to Avoid Relapse’ | www.lovebscott.com

Sources say Ben Affleck left Jennifer Lopez reportedly to protect his hard-earned sobriety.

Ben Affleck has had a rough year – and sources claim the Hollywood star split from Jennifer Lopez in a desperate bid to protect his hard-earned sobriety!

RadarOnline.com can reveal Affleck, 51, apparently “quit” his marriage to Lopez, 55, because her “glam lifestyle” was putting his “sobriety at risk”.

Our source said: “The marriage was incredibly overwhelming – J.Lo lives a very glam lifestyle, and he was often faced with temptation.”

Affleck, who has struggled with addiction for years and has done multiple stints in rehab, was said to be “risking his sobriety in that environment” and so he “had to leave to avoid his worst nightmare – a relapse”.

For years, Lopez didn’t drink – but after she launched her Delola cocktail line in 2023, she clarified she does “enjoy the occasional cocktail”.

The Jenny from the Block singer said last year: “I do drink responsibly. I don’t drink to get s—faced.”

But for an addict like Affleck, “there’s no middle ground” when it comes to being around alcohol.

An insider said: “It’s really unhealthy for him to be around any kind of alcohol. And with J. Lo, the drinking came with parties, surrounded by fake people who treated him special because of his fame, which was a trigger for him.”

Another trigger? An unhappy marriage.

The Argo actor famously said in 2021 while discussing the end of his 10-year marriage to Jennifer Garner: “It’s part of why I started drinking…because I was trapped.

“I was like, ‘I can’t leave because of my kids, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’ What I did was drink a bottle of Scotch and fall asleep on the couch, which turned out to be the solution.”

Affleck and Garner ultimately split in 2015, and he went to rehab two years later in 2017.

Garner, now 52, even staged an intervention for the Batman v Superman actor and drove him to yet another rehab in 2018 – the same year their divorce was finalized.

Now, Affleck is said to be adjusting to a life alone again following his rumored split from Lopez.

He has reportedly spent the past few months filming The Accountant 2, running the studio he founded with his pal Matt Damon, 53, in 2022 and preparing his next directing project.

An insider said: “He’s moving on. His plate is full. That’s just how Ben deals with adversity now that he’s committed to staying sober: He buckles down and focuses on the work. He’s not looking back.

“Ultimately, ending the marriage was the best decision. If Ben hadn’t ended it, many believe he would have eventually started drinking again – and that would have been a disaster.”

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Affleck and Lopez’s reps for comment.

via: RadarOnline.com