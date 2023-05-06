Baseball Broadcaster Glen Kuiper Apologizes After Saying N-Word on Air When Referring to Negro Leagues Museum

Baseball broadcaster Glen Kuiper used the N-word in place of “negro” for when referring to The National Negro League Baseball Museum — and now he’s issued an apology.

Per The Associated Press, The National Negro League Baseball Museum is hoping to raise $25 million for a new building to house its education center for what has become one of the world’s unique collections of baseball memorabilia.

On the air, Kuiper, a former athlete said, “We had a phenomenal day today. N*gger league museum, and Arthur Bryant’s Barbeque.”

After welcoming fans back after a commercial break, he says, “”I said something that didn’t come out quite the way I wanted it to…”

Bob Kendrick is leading the campaign efforts at the Negro League museum. Their goal of $25 million is one step closer after a $1 million donation from Bank of America.

“We’re building an organization that will continue to preserve and celebrate the triumphant story of the Negro Leagues but also fortify our position as one of the nation’s most important civil rights and social justice institutions,” Kendrick said.

See the moment below.

For those asking why Glen Kuiper just made an on-air apology, here's why.