Baltimore Mayor Responds To Being Called A "DEI Mayor": "They Don't Have The Courage To Say The N-Word" | lovebscott.com

Baltimore, MD Mayor Brandon Scott is fighting back after being blamed for the destruction of the city’s Francis Scott Key Bridge.

via: The Hill

Mayor Scott has accused his critics of racism after many labeled him the “DEI mayor” following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge earlier this week.

The collapse occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning after a cargo ship lost power and collided into the bridge. Six people were presumed dead after the bridge fell.

Soon after the collapse, social media users — including Utah state Rep. Phil Lyman (R) and Florida congressional candidate Anthony Sabatini (R) — attributed the tragedy to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

Scott on Wednesday told MSNBC’s Joy Reid that these attacks on his identity are rooted in racism.

“I know, and we know, and you know very well that Black men, and young Black men in particular, have been the bogeyman for those who are racist and think that only straight, wealthy White men should have a say in anything,” the Baltimore mayor said.

Republicans around the nation have taken a stance against DEI, arguing it is a divisive concept that unfairly gives advantages to minorities.

But Scott argued those blaming DEI for Tuesday’s bridge collapse are ignoring that he was elected to office.

“We’ve been the bogeyman for them since the first day they brought us to this country, and what they mean by DEI in my opinion is duly elected incumbent,” Scott said.

“We know what they want to say, but they don’t have the courage to say the N-word, and the fact that I don’t believe in their untruthful and wrong ideology,” he continued. “And I am very proud of my heritage and who I am and where I come from scares them, because me being at my position means that their way of thinking, their way of life of being comfortable while everyone else suffers is going to be at risk, and they should be afraid because that’s my purpose in life.”

Scott, 39, began his political career in Baltimore as an intern before becoming a community liaison. He served on the city council before eventually being elected mayor in 2020 — winning the mayorship with more than 70 percent of the vote.

He has already announced his reelection campaign, where he will face off against 16 other candidates.

Scott told Reid that as the city recovers from the incident “everybody is working together.”

“We’re ignoring all the conspiracy theorists, everyone who’s playing bridge engineer at home who’s never even taken a class on engineering and understanding that what this is about is showing the world once and again that Baltimore can’t be broken, our spirit is strong, and we will rebuild together and honor those who we lost,” he said.