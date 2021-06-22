'Bad Girls Club' Star Judi Jai Arrested After Allegedly Smashing Her Neighbor's Karaoke Machine

‘Bad Girls Club’ star Judi Jai was arrested after allegedly smashing her neighbor’s karaoke machine.

According to the police report, they received a “shots fired” at Judi’s Atlanta-area home. When cops showed up, they ran Judi’s name and found an active warrant for her arrest.

She was wanted for allegedly making terroristic threats about shooting a cop.

You already know they took her in, but while they detained her they investigated the allegations that brought them there — which included accusing her neighbor of shooting his firearm at her home and shattering her front window. She also claimed the neighbor shot her, but cops say they didn’t see any wounds to back that up.

Police say Judi admitted she had been drinking tequila and was drunk when the whole thing went down. According to the neighbor, Judi came out of her house while he was listening to music on his front porch, grabbed the karaoke machine he was using, and then smashed it against her own front window until it broke.

Police say they saw pieces of the neighbor’s karaoke machine on her living room floor, but they did not see any shell casings.

By the end of the ordeal, police cited her for criminal trespass and took her to jail. She posted bond the next day.

According to Judi herself, she says her neighbor smashed her window with a bat — she thought it was a gun initially because of the shattered glass.

She says she only grabbed the man’s karaoke machine afterward, because it was blaring music, and on her property. She also says she didn’t threaten to shoot a cop.

If you ask us, it sounds like Judi got into a drunken altercation with her neighbor because his music was loud and everything escalated. Leave that tequila alone, Judi.