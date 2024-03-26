Bad Boys: Ride or Die Trailer Brings Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Back for More Action [Video] | lovebscott.com

Mike and Marcus are back in the first trailer for Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

via: People

Sony Pictures debuted the first trailer for the sequel and its new title, Ride or Die on Tuesday, showing Smith, 55, and Lawrence, 58, reuniting for more action nearly 30 years after the 1995 original movie. “We back in this thang!!” Smith wrote in a caption to an Instagram post showing the trailer.

The Bad Boys films follow Smith and Lawrence’s characters’ adventures as detectives working for the Miami Police Department; a new synopsis for the movie reads that the pair “are back with their iconic mix of edge-of-your seat action and outrageous comedy but this time with a twist: Miami’s finest are now on the run.”

Also featured in the new enty’s cast are Alexander Ludwig, Vanessa Hudgens, Eric Dane, Tasha Smith, Ioan Gruffudd, Paola Nuñez, Jacob Scipio, Melanie Liburd, Tiffany Haddish and Joe Pantoliano. Directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are back after helming 2020’s Bad Boys for Life.

Smith and Lawrence announced a fourth Bad Boys movie was in the works back in January 2023, when they both shared a video on Instagram that they captioned: “IT’S ABOUT THAT TIME!”

The clip began with Smith recording himself as he drove to Lawrence’s home, telling viewers he was going to provide a “hint” as to what his big news was — before “Shake Ya Tailfeather” by Nelly, Diddy and Murphy Lee, from the Bad Boys II soundtrack, began playing through the speakers.

Lawrence and Smith were spotted filming Bad Boys: Ride or Die multiple times throughout spring 2023, including in April and May in Atlanta and again in June. In the latter appearance, the actors were photographed in their full police uniforms in character as Mike and Marcus.

The costars appeared virtually at CinemaCon 2023 to tease the upcoming film, stating at the time that they were four weeks into filming, according to Variety.