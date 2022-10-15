Azealia Banks Says Nicki Minaj Needs ‘Serious Help’ Following Latto Beef [Photo]

Azealia Banks has entered the chat.

via: HipHopDX

Azealia Banks has said Nicki Minaj needs “serious help” following her online beef with Latto earlier this week.

Latto and Nicki had exchanged words on Twitter on Thursday (October 13) after the latter scolded the 2023 Grammy Awards for placing her “Super Freaky Girl” single in the category of Best Pop Solo Performance rather than in any rap categories.

“I have no prob being moved out the RAP category as long as we r ALL being treated FAIRLY, If [‘Super Freaky Girl’] has [2 billion views] moved out RAP then so does Big Energy,” the Queen rapper tweeted, referring to Latto’s Billboard-topping single.

“ANY1 who says diff is simply a Nicki hater or a troll. I’d actually LUV 2 c a more street record win- male OR female! IJS rightIsRight.”

Latto ultimately responded by tweeting: “Damn I can’t win for losing… all these awards/noms I can’t even celebrate,” which led to the two taking personal shots at each other.

Azealia Banks took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the public scuffle and said Nicki needs “serious help” for the way she’s treated Latto online.

Azealia Banks says Nicki Minaj needs “serious help” following Latto beef ?https://t.co/FoC4kxW3kg pic.twitter.com/jrPg8Kz4ea — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) October 14, 2022

“The Barbs need to petition to get Nicki Minaj some rehab and mental health services through the Grammys music cars program,” she wrote. “It’s becoming painstakingly clear that this woman needs serious help, because this level of anger is not normal at all.”

She continued: “It’s getting scary watching her spiral like this with a child in tow… Like imagine how lonely and confused her kid feels hearing her scream and rage 24/7. There’s no way he’s getting the attention/love he needs from her when she is this consumed with anger. I feel really really bad for the kid. Clearly other women are more important to her than he is.”

Azealia went on to say Nicki’s Twitter feuds ultimately fed money into the pockets of the “men invested” in women rappers like Latto, and that she should “go to rehab” for the sake of her son.

“The girls are stunting on you with the lavish birthday parties, magazine covers with their kids,” she wrote. “All you have for papa bear is a bag of frozen wingettes and a can of crisco. Get it together sis you look extremely low class. boring ass crybaby… shut up. Go on love and hip hop with all this weak shit. For fucks sake.”

Azealia Banks then elaborated more on her stance in a video posted to her Instagram Story.

“And like as far as Nicki, like c’mon, alright, alright Black community…it’s fun to laugh at each other but we gotta like really pay attention cause like, Whitney Houston was suffering,” Azealia said.

She added: “And we didn’t step in to help her. We let her suffer, like Chaka Khan is suffering and we’re not stepping in to like fix it or try. This woman Nicki Minaj is suffering and it’s like c’mon what are we gonna do? Just like laugh at her?”