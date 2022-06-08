Azealia Banks Dubs Cardi B an 'Industry Plant,' Trolls Iggy Azalea [Photos]

Azealia Banks has been making the most out of her Twitter fingers after Elon Musk allowed the controversial musician to return to the platform, and took to the Twittersphere to share relatively positive thoughts on Cardi B, whom she’s openly disliked in the past.

via: AceShowbiz

Azealia recently called Cardi B an “industry plant” while roasting another female rapper, Iggy Azalea.

Despite putting the label on Cardi, Azealia previously praise Cardi’s hit smash, “Bodak Yellow”. “Yo Bodak Yellow is really still a TOP TIER female rap record. It’s so f**king NEW YORK,” she penned on Twitter, prompting a user to call her out for switching up on the “Hustlers” actress, saying, “you’ve dragged her for years but all of sudden you’re a big fan, switching like…”

The reply didn’t go unnoticed by Azealia, who wrote back, “It’s mad funny how fans be thinking they know what goes on behind the scenes. Or think artists care about what y’all think about industry we work in. I’ve always thought bodak yellow was fire.” She added, “Plus cardi b’s personal, mental and cultural glow up is solid.”

“She was an industry plant lmao. But sis took advantage of the opportunity and rode that b***h the f**k out, assembled the right team, seized the moment, and made herself a cultural mainstay,” the 31-year-old continued. “U have to respect it.”

A fan then brought up Iggy in the conversation, asking Azealia why she doesn’t like the Australian raptress. In response, she explained, “Sis really was supposed to use T.I for whatever he was worth, drop the blaccent – give fancy and a slew of other kesha type joints, then give fashion mogul Victoria Beckham KUNT. But she’s giving the single mom thing she really thought whiteness would shield her from. Damn.”

“Lmao and ur dumb a** is really trying it. House music is a black American art form. All that music u think is native to the UK is lifted from black American groups like underground resistance, drexciya etc,” she elaborated. “Donna Summer is literally the first techno artist in history.”

