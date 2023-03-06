Avril Lavigne and Tyga Confirm Relationship with a Kiss

Avril Lavigne appeared to confirm her romance with Tyga on Monday as they shared a kiss at the Mugler x Hunter Schafer Party during Paris Fashion Week.

The “Sk8er Boi” rocker, 38, and the “Rack City” rapper, 33, were photographed kissing and holding hands at the Mugler x Hunter Schafer party.

At one point, Tyga — who was notably wearing “baggy clothes” — put one arm around Lavigne’s neck and grabbed the bottom of her face with his other hand.

The musicians could not wipe the smiles off their faces as they shared multiple smooches in front of lots of people.

The “Complicated” songstress, for her part, sported an oversized black hoodie and thigh-high boots — à la Ariana Grande.

The couple walked hand-in-hand through the crowd, with the “Faded” hitmaker leading the way.

Earlier in the day, the lovebirds sat in the front row of the Ottolinger show, where they were seen looking smitten while whispering into each other’s ears.

The two attended a Leonardo DiCaprio-hosted party together last week and have been spotted on several other presumed dates.

While Lavigne seems to be enjoying the City of Love with her new beau, the French capital also has a connection to her very recent ex, Mod Sun, as they got engaged there in March 2022.

Lavigne’s rep confirmed the duo’s split to Page Six last month, which apparently came as a surprise to the “Karma” singer.

“They were together and engaged as of three days ago when he left for tour, so if anything has changed, that’s news to him,” a spokesperson for Mod Sun responded at the time.

Days later, the Minnesota native, 35, addressed the breakup on Instagram, saying his “entire life completely changed” over the course of “1 week.”

“I just know there’s a plan for it all,” he lamented. “I’ll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken.”