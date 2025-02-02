Ava Duvernay Reveals Why She Didn’t Want Kids Or Marriage

BY: Walker Published 32 minutes ago

Ava DuVernay is opening up about her decision to not get married or start a family.

In a recent interview on Kenya Barris and Malcolm Gladwell’s Unusual Suspects Podcast, Ava Duvernay revealed why she didn’t want marriage or children. According to PEOPLE, who accessed an exclusive preview of the upcoming interview, Duvernay wasn’t confident in her maternal instincts. “I don’t feel like I would be a good mother for a child,” the acclaimed director says.

As the eldest of five children, Duvernay recalls being with small children most of her life. She says she didn’t feel the need to have her own. “My family, my mom, would always say, for a little while before she realized I was serious, ‘You’ll change your mind.’ I don’t feel like I would be a good mother for a child. I don’t want to do that and I think in the most ideal scenario, you should want to do that. I just don’t want to.”

When it comes to marriage, Duvernay admits she enjoyed many “beautiful relationships” throughout her life. However, the traditional confines of marriage didn’t suit what she wanted out of life. The 52-year-old feels it would force her to be “traditional.” She adds: “And me being gone so often and me being on top of a mountain in New Zealand shooting with a helicopter — these are not traditional things for a woman.”

Later in the interview, she was asked if her disinterest in marriage deterred romantic relationships, to which she replied, “No.” She continued: “Because I’m not asking for that. If you’re looking for a husband to stand by while you’re off doing these things, I think you’re going to have a harder time. But if you’re not looking for a husband, companionship, partner…”

