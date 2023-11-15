Aubrey O’Day Claps Back After Being Called Out for Having Her 'Entire Labia' Out in New Photos

Aubrey O’Day had time to put haters in their place.

via Page Six:

The Danity Kane singer responded to several body-shaming trolls who bashed her latest NSFW Instagram post.

In the new photos O’Day shared, she rocked short shorts and a sherpa zip-up with nothing underneath.

Her post included some revealing shots of her derrière, which some followers thought were too risqué.

“Instead of having your entire labia out… maybe work on your pedicure babes,” one person wrote under the Wednesday afternoon post.

Shortly after the comment was written, O’Day fired back.

“[My labia] isn’t out and I don’t have time to go to the nail salon like most women,” she replied.

“I’m actually out here working on building my dream projects. I’m glad you have all the Time in the world to do it though congrats!”

Then, when a second hater wrote, “Why must there be a crotch shot everywhere nowadays??? Bring back class………,” O’Day shot back, “It’s actually just a pose. I’ve done it post on stage with Danity Kane. I shoot a lot.. I’ve done about every pose ever invented on here. lol.”

But that’s not all. Yet another unsatisfied viewer criticized O’Day’s rear end, writing, “The butt is not butting ma’am.”

Celebrating her natural beauty, O’Day answered, “well the butt can only do with [sic] my butt does when it’s all natural! Talk to evolution or god if that’s what you’re into.”

Of course, not everyone bashed the OnlyFans model, as many encouraged her to ignore the haters.

“Haters going to hate. … You should not be commenting on one’s appearance when you have plenty of work to do yourself!” one supporter replied to a mean comment.

A second fan encouraged her to keep up the posts, writing, “I appreciate that you bring looks to my insta feed, because it would be boring otherwise.”

Along with her denim shorts and cozy jacket, O’Day wore clear heels and accessorized with a denim purse.

She added some shine with gold hoop earrings and a sparkling watch.

She then finished her look by throwing her blond locks into a simply bun and wearing some electric blue eyeshadow.

“Jean-yuhs. ?,” she captioned the post.

O’Day is no stranger to internet trolls and spoke out against critics last year after they accused her of Photoshopping herself in posh vacation spots.

“I’ve been to all these places and after these photos, I do post the videos of how it looked,” she said on the “Tamron Hall Show.”

Speaking about her seemingly edited appearance, she added, “But in order to get to this place, you have to scale a mountain for about two hours.”

“I don’t have a caboodle of makeup and my wigs.”

One thing about Aubrey — she’s always going to do what she wants to do. We respect that…even if it looks a little crazy sometimes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aubrey O’Day (@aubreyoday)