At Least 5 Dead, 18 Injured Following Mass Shooting at LGBTQ Nightclub in Colorado Springs, Suspect Identified and In Custody

A shooting at an LGBTQ club killed five people and injured 18 others overnight, police said early Sunday.

Club Q, where police said the first call came in minutes before midnight, described it as a “hate attack.”

Police identified the gunman as 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich.

He was injured and subdued by club patrons, police said said, after firing with a “long gun.”

They are investigating the motive as a possible hate crime.

Authorities have not released victim identities.

A police spokesperson said the casualty toll “is subject to change as the investigation continues” and that “numerous people” were transported to hospitals.

Story developing…