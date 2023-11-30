Arrest Warrant Issued For NFL Star Von Miller For Assaulting Pregnant Woman

An arrest warrant has been issued for Buffalo Bills star Von Miller after his pregnant girlfriend accused him of assaulting her.

via: CBS Sports

The Buffalo Bills linebacker’s longtime girlfriend has accused him of assaulting her at their home in Dallas on Wednesday morning. The warrant was for a charge of assaulting a pregnant person, a third-degree felony.

“This morning, we were made aware of an incident involving Von Miller,” the Bills said in a statement, via NFL Media. “We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this point.”

Miller was under investigation by the Parker, Colorado, police department in 2021, but the district attorney declined to move forward with the chargers. Details regarding the investigation were not disclosed.

Miller, 34, is in the middle of his second season with the Bills. Buffalo is currently on its bye week.

This is a developing story.