Arie Luyendyk Jr. Claims He ‘Barely Got Paid’ for ‘The Traitors’ Season 1: ‘I Didn’t Mind’ | lovebscott.com

Arie Luyendyk Jr. has opened up about his experience on Peacock’s reality competition “The Traitors” including his salary and some behind-the-scenes secrets.

“Barely got paid which I didn’t mind but some cast [members] only made $1,000,” Luyendyk, 42, wrote while answering a fan Q&A via Instagram on Sunday, March 17. “Rumored season 2 cast pay was in the triple figures haha.”

Luyendyk appeared on the first season of The Traitors, which aired on Peacock in January 2023, featuring reality stars and civilians playing to win $250,000. The second season, which premiered this past January, featured solely reality stars and reportedly brought in 75 percent more viewers than season 1.

Luyendyk’s admission came after a fan asked him for “secrets” about his time on The Traitors. And the former The Bachelor star delivered.

“Cast stayed in a hotel, not the castle,” Luyendyk also revealed, noting that the filming days often lasted between 18 and 20 hours for a total of four weeks.

“C*vid eliminated 2 cast members and we had to reshoot the entire first episode,” Luyendyk also claimed in his Instagram Story post on Sunday. “Original episode we came in on a train (same train from Harry Potter) but they had to cut it all because of the cast member who got sick and we [sic] in too many of the shots.”

While Luyendyk didn’t offer any tea on his former castmates — which included Brandi Glanville, Ryan Lochte, Kyle Cooke and Kate Chastain, among others — he did offer major praise to the show’s host, Alan Cumming.

“Alan was such a fun host, love him,” Luyendyk wrote.

Following his time on the show, Luyendyk has spoken candidly about his time as (spoiler alert) one of the traitors on The Traitors. Recently, the former ABC star admitted he hasn’t spoken to season 1 winner Cirie Fields (of Survivor fame) after she betrayed him to win the prize money.

“That’s a no,” he responded to a fan who asked where he and Fields, 53, stand now during an Instagram Q&A from January. “She won it in a dirty way in my opinion but she has to live with that and that’s all I’ll really say.”

Fields was named a traitor during the inaugural episode of season 1, along with Big Brother’s Cody Califiore and civilian Christian de la Torre. Once Calafiore, 33, was eliminated, Luyendyk took the opportunity to join the traitors. He eventually made it to the season finale alongside Fields and two faithfuls, Quentin Jiles and Andie Vanacore.

The foursome had the opportunity to end the game, and unknowingly give the traitors the full prize money to split. However, Fields chose to banish another cast member, hinting that Luyendyk was a traitor, which led him to self-eliminate and Fields winning all of the money.

“If I would have won in the end then I would have left the game with a clear conscience,” Luyendyk concluded his social media post about the show’s ending. “A lot was left on the cutting room floor during [the] endgame.”