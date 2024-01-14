Ariana DeBose Reacts After Being Dissed at Critics Choice Awards 2024: 'No I Didn't Find It Funny' [Video]

Ariana DeBose is speaking out in response to a joke made about her during the 2024 Critics Choice Awards.

via JJ:

The Oscar-winning actress and Tony-nominated Broadway star was in attendance to support her movie Wish on Sunday (January 14) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Ariana‘s song “This Wish” from the Disney movie was nominated for Best Song.

The presenters of the category noted that three of the nominated songs were performed by “some of the most famous voices in the music industry,” referring to Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, and Lenny Kravitz.

But then…

They decided to say that the remaining songs were performed by “actors who think they’re singers: Jack Black, Ariana DeBose, and Ken himself, Ryan Gosling.”

Well, Ariana quite literally IS a singer and she won an Oscar for performing in a musical movie and has an extensive list of Broadway credits.

Ariana responded to the diss on Instagram Stories, saying, “No I didn’t find it funny. LOL.”

Watch the moment below:

The disrespect to Academy Award winner, Tony nominee, Broadway star, Ariana DeBose is WILD. The look on her face really said it all pic.twitter.com/iKss6NlDW2 — ?Disney Scoop Matt ? (@DisneyScoopGuy) January 15, 2024