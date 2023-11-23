Antoni Porowski and Kevin Harrington Split and End Their Engagement After 4 Years of Dating

“Queer Eye” star Antoni Porowski and his fiancé, Kevin Harrington, have broken up.

via: People

“After many conversations and reflection during the wedding planning process, Antoni and Kevin have amicably decided to part ways,” a representative for Porowski tells PEOPLE exclusively. “While they still have a lot of respect for each other, as they talked more about the future, they realized they were on different paths.”

“They both remain focused on work, and are surrounding themselves with friends during this time,” the representative added.

Porowski — who will host the upcoming series No Taste Like Home on National Geographic — and his longtime partner got engaged in November 2022 after three years of dating. To announce the engagement, the Queer Eye star shared a selfie of the two on Instagram with a caption that poked fun at the grainy quality of the snap.

“I really hope the wedding photos are less blurry,” he wrote.

Porowski and Harrington’s relationship “escalated quickly” during the pandemic, Porowski previously told PEOPLE.

Queer Eye premieres its 8th season on Jan. 24, 2024 on Netflix.