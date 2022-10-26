Another Cannon? Alyssa Scott Pregnant with Third Baby After Her and Nick Cannon’s Son’s Death [Photo]

Alyssa Scott has a baby on the way.

Alyssa Scott revealed on Oct. 26 that she is pregnant with her third child after her and Nick Cannon’s son Zen’s death.

“With you by my side… ?,” Scott captioned her baby bump debut in a blue dress.

The model, 29, sparked pregnancy rumors in May when she posted a baby bump photo via Instagram for Mother’s Day.

“Today I’m grateful I was able to pick up the phone and hear my mom and grandmother’s voice on the other line,” she captioned the social media upload. “I’m grateful for my daughter who is holding my hand through this holiday. I mean it when I say my heart is with every woman and every mother today. Love.”

While Scott did not specify whether the smiling snap was current or a throwback, her hair was dyed brown. Notably, she sported blond locks during her pregnancy with Zen.

Scott gave birth to her and 41-year-old Cannon’s baby boy in June 2021, the same month that the actor welcomed twin sons Zion and Zillion, now 1, with Abby De La Rosa.

“I will love you for eternity ?,” the Texas native captioned Zen’s Instagram debut at the time. “6•23•21.”

Zen joined Scott’s daughter, Zeela, now 4, from a previous relationship.

Scott and Cannon did not share their baby boy’s brain cancer battle until after his December 2021 death at 5 months old.

“You can’t heal until you feel,” the “All That” alum, who is also the father of twins Moroccan and Monroe, 11, with ex-wife Mariah Carey and Golden, 5, and Powerful, 1, with Brittany Bell, said on “The Nick Cannon Show” after announcing the tragedy.

Cannon went on to praise Scott, calling her the “strongest woman” he has ever seen.

“Never had an argument, never was angry,” he explained at the time. “She was emotional when she needed to be but was always the best mom and continues to be the best mom possible [to Zeela].”

In honor of what would have been Zen’s 1st birthday in June, she and Cannon launched a pediatric cancer foundation called Zen’s Light.

“[Our] mission is to foster global excellence in hope, grief-care, and pediatric healthcare for families and children in need,” the former Nickelodeon star told his Instagram followers.

“Can’t wait for next year where our Lighting Gala will continue grow to help find a cure for pediatric Cancer, further research and help console more families during difficult times,” he continued.

Cannon has welcomed 10 children, sharing twins Moroccan and Monroe, 11, with Mariah Carey, as well as son Golden, 5, daughter Powerful, 1, and son Rise, 1 month, with Brittany Bell.

His son Legendary, 1 month, and daughter Onyx, 4 months, arrived in June and September with Bre Tiesi and Lanisha Cole, respectively.

