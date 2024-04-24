Anne Heche’s Son Homer Claims Estate Cannot Pay Its Debts: New Docs | lovebscott.com

Anne Heche’s estate is having difficulty paying off its outstanding debts.

via: People

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Laffoon has claimed that the estate is “not yet in a condition to be closed” due to its inability to pay back its pending charges.

Laffoon, who serves as the proprietor of Heche’s estate, reported that the late actress’ estate consists of a “modest bank account, royalty payments and other residual income from pre-death projects, a corporation in which the Decedent was the sole shareholder (used for projects in development and business functions related to Decedent’s career in the entertainment industry), an LLC membership interest related to a podcast Decedent helped create and tangible personal property items.”

Though the report says that some assets have amounted to $110,000 and others are being appraised, seven creditors have filed claims against the estate – and three are seeking $2 million. They were filed by the couple who owned the home Heche crashed into when she lost her life and another woman who was renting the property and lost her belongings. Heche’s ex Thomas Jane is also among the creditors, seeking $149,106.04, according to the report.

With creditor claims totaling over $6 million and the “anticipated value of the combined Inventories and Appraisals,” Laffoon reports that the estate will not be able to pay its debts.

The 22-year-old proprietor also reported that sales for Heche’s posthumous memoir Call Me Anne were “not strong” and claimed that its total income is estimated to be less than $25,000. In addition to a planned estate sale, Laffoon notes that he is “actively engaged in attempts to negotiate appropriate settlements of the claims against the Estate.”

Though efforts have included “substantial meet and confer efforts with the creditors in an attempt to avoid protracted and expensive litigation,” Laffoon is “cautiously optimistic that the creditor claims can all be resolved fairly and without litigation.”

Heche died after being involved in a car accident in Los Angeles on Aug. 5, 2022. After being in a coma, the state of California declared Heche legally dead on Aug. 12. She was temporarily kept on life support to prepare her organs for donation. Two days later, her rep confirmed to PEOPLE she had been taken off life support.