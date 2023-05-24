Angela Bassett Reveals ‘Queen’ Tina Turner’s Powerful Final Words to Her

Tina Turner’s death has led to an outpouring of condolences from around the world. One person especially affected by her passing is award-winning actress Angela Bassett, who famously played the “Proud Mary” singer in the 1993 biopic What’s Love Got to Do With It.

via: Page Six

“How do we say farewell to a woman who owned her pain and trauma and used it as a means to help change the world?” the actress, who played Turner in 1993’s “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” shared in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter.

“Through her courage in telling her story, her commitment to stay the course in her life, no matter the sacrifice, and her determination to carve out a space in rock and roll for herself and for others who look like her, Tina Turner showed others who lived in fear what a beautiful future filled with love, compassion and freedom should look like,” she continued.

“Her final words to me — for me — were, ‘You never mimicked me. Instead, you reached deep into your soul, found your inner Tina, and showed her to the world,’” she revealed.

“I shall hold these words close to my heart for the rest of my days. I am honored to have known Tina Turner.”

Bassett continued on, saying she is “humbled” to have been given the chance to tell Turner’s story — which garnered her an Oscar nomination.

“So on today, while we mourn the loss of this iconic voice and presence, she gave us more than we could have ever asked. She gave us her whole self. And Tina Turner is a gift that will always be ‘simply the best.’ Angels, sing thee to thy rest … Queen,” she concluded.

Just hours earlier, Turner’s team announced that she passed away after a “long” battle with an unnamed illness.

While it’s unclear what sickness Turner was dealing with at the time of her death, she admitted in March that her health was in “great danger” due to kidney disease.

Yet prior to her passing, Turner was able reciprocate her feelings of adoration and respect for Bassett in a beautiful tribute written for Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2023 list.

Recalling the first time she met the “Black Panther” star, Turner said she could instantly “see that the young woman standing before me had strength, determination, and big, big dreams, just like me.”

“’She’s perfect,’ I said, and I was right,” Turner wrote.

The late songstress went on to praise Bassett’s “conviction, truth, dignity, and grace” noting that she is, and always has been, “perfect.”

Turner and Bassett were able to maintain their friendship over the years, despite the “Best” singer spending most of her time in Switzerland.

In 2018, Bassett supported Turner by attending her Broadway musical and she was later interviewed for the singer’s HBO documentary, “Tina,” which came out in 2021.