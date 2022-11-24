Andy Cohen Says ‘RHOBH’ Is “Taking A Minute Break” And Teases What’s Ahead For Bravo In 2023 [Video]

Put on pause.

via: Deadline

After a controversial season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Cohen said that the reality series is “taking a minute break.”

“And then we’ll be back shooting with them in the new year,” Cohen told E! News.

Cohen didn’t spill the tea on which cast members would be returning to RHOBH. The most current season featured Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke and Kathy Hilton in a “friend of” role.

For the new year, Cohen said that currently, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is “in the middle of a gangbuster season” and the third season would wrap up in early 2023 just like The Real Housewives of Potomac, which is currently airing a “fantastic season.”

“We are shooting the new Real Housewives of New York City that I’m excited about and then we’ll get Legacy going,” Cohen teased.

In the same interview, Cohen also revealed that “lots more Ultimate Girls Trips” would be coming up in the new year. The series follows housewives from across the franchise who come together for a week-long trip. So far, two seasons have aired on Peacock and a third has been filmed which would air sometime in 2023.

Watch the E! News interview with Cohen in the video posted below.