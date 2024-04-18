Andy Cohen Is Not Leaving Bravo; 'Absolutely No Truth' To Reports | lovebscott.com

Andy Cohen’s not leaving Bravo despite reports claiming he’s negotiating a departure package amid legal troubles.

via: Deadline

The Bravo star and exec producer is not leaving the NBCUniversal cable network, Deadline understands.

It comes after a report by In Touch magazine that Cohen was “negotiating a departure package”.

A Bravo spokeswoman told Deadline, “There is absolutely no truth to this story and [the publication’s] source obviously has no clue about the situation.”

Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live has been on air for 15 years, recording more than 2,500 episodes. The series is expected to be picked up for further seasons.

He is also the doyen of The Real Housewives franchise and exec produces series including The Real Housewives of Potomac, The Real Housewives of Miami, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, The Real Housewives of New York City, The Real Housewives of Orange County, The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip.

It’s been a busy time in the Housewives universe; Robyn Dixon and Candiace Dillard-Bassett revealed they are leaving Potoma, Bette Midler said she wanted to “talk some sh*t” on Beverly Hills, while a slew of stars rallied around him after Brandi Glanville and Leah McSweeney leveled some accusations against him.

Cohen also hosts the Vanderpump Rules reunion show for the network.

Cohen recently told Deadline that Watch What Happens Live was his “absolute dream job”