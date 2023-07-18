Andy Cohen Hints at ‘Rebooting Other Franchises’ After ‘RHONY’ Premiere

Could more change be coming to Bravo?

via: Page Six

Andy Cohen teased that after the success of the “Real Housewives of New York City” reboot, he may be open to bringing back other “Real Housewives” franchises in some capacity.

“Now that ‘RHONY’ has had such positive feedback, are you thinking about rebooting other franchises?” one fan asked Cohen on new social media app Threads.

The “Real Housewives” executive producer simply responded with a thinking face emoji.

Cohen’s simple answer instantly got picked up by several Bravo fan accounts, where fans flooded the comments with suggestions of franchises that need a facelift.

“RHONJ [‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’] needs a reboot! I’m so tired of the Melissa [Gorga] vs Teresa [Giudice] storyline,” one fan commented, referring to Gorga and Giudice’s seemingly never-ending feud.

“NEW JERSEY NEXT!!!!!!” another person echoed.

“As an RHOA [‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’] loyalist, start with them pls no shade,” one user requested.

“RHOA needs to bring back several cast members that have genuine relationships, or we need a whole reboot … this current group is coworkers + fake storylines,” another person chimed in.

“It’s honestly the inevitable future of the franchise. You can’t have successful shows with the same cast for 20 years lol,” one fan summed it up.

Cohen, 55, and Bravo famously made headlines in March 2022 when they announced they’d be completely recasting the beloved Big Apple franchise for Season 14.

The first episode of the reboot aired on Sunday night and followed the lives of six new women: Jenna Lyons, Sai De Silva, Erin Dana Lichy, Ubah Hassan, Brynn Whitfield and Jessel Taank.

Meanwhile, several of the longtime cast members – including Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan – got together to film a “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy” spin-off in St. Barts in June.

A premiere date for the new “RHUGT” has not been released, but the new “Real Housewives of New York City” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.