‘American Horror Story’ Gets Season 12 Premiere Date On FX

“American Horror Story 12” is officially titled “American Horror Story: Delicate,” and FX has announced this morning that “Part One” will premiere on September 20, 2023.

via: Deadline

The upcoming season will premiere in two parts, but it’s not clear how the episodes will be split. Season 11 aired two episodes back-to-back weekly.

Kim Kardashian stars in Season 12, alongside Cara Delevingne and Emma Roberts.

The season, which comes from showrunner Halley Feiffer, is described as a feminist update of Rosemary’s Baby and based in part on Danielle Valentine’s thriller novel Delicate Condition, which follows a woman who becomes convinced that a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens.

Season 12 also stars Zachary Quinto, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Matt Czuchry, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Odessa A’zion, Debra Monk and Julie Monk.

Don’t worry. We’ll hold you. FX’s American Horror Story: Delicate Part One premieres 9.20 on FX. Stream on Hulu. #AHSDelicate #AHSFX pic.twitter.com/vOfKbcgqpC — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) August 15, 2023