Amber Rose Quickly Shoots Down C.J. Stroud Dating Rumors | lovebscott.com

Amber Rose jumped into NFL-related headlines at the end of the week because of a connection of a sort with C.J. Stroud, the Houston Texans standout rookie quarterback.

via: US Weekly

Rose has clarified that she is not dating NFL rookie CJ Stroud despite leaving a celebrity softball game together.

“We literally don’t know each other and only met yesterday at a softball game,” Rose, 40, wrote via her Instagram Story on Friday, February 16. “The sprinter [van] left me and he was nice enough to give me a ride to my hotel.”

She concluded, “Thx again @cj7stroud.”

#Texans QB CJ Stroud leaving Travis Scott's celebrity softball game in Houston with famous rapper and model Amber Rose.pic.twitter.com/OuuO3qWzsM — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) February 16, 2024

Rose and the Houston Texans quarterback, 22, both attended the Cactus Jack charity game at Houston’s Minute Maid Park on Friday, run by Travis Scott’s nonprofit. Other participants included Teyana Taylor, Anthony Mackie and Josie Canseco.

According to footage from Instagram account The Neighborhood Talk, Rose and Stroud were spotted leaving the game side by side. The model walked directly in front of Stroud, who has not addressed the romance speculation.

Rose was previously married to Wiz Khalifa from 2011 to 2014, with whom she shares 10-year-old son Sebastian “Bash.” Since their divorce, they’ve prioritized amicably raising their son together.