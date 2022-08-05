Already? Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Have Reportedly Broken Up

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have reportedly ended their relationship after just nine months of dating.

via E!:

The insiders shared that while the pair has “a lot of love and respect for each other,” they found that the long distance and their demanding schedules “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.” The split occurred sometime this week.

Pete has been spending part of the summer in Australia working on a movie. As for Kim, she continues to raise four kids—North, Psalm, Chicago and Saint, with her ex-husband Kanye West.

“The divorce is moving ahead with Kanye,” another insider shared with E! News. “They are happily co-parenting.”

Back in November, a source confirmed to E! News that Pete and Kim are officially dating. At the time, the insider said both parties are really happy seeing where it goes. “Pete has told her he doesn’t want to see anyone else,” the source said. “She is telling some people they aren’t super serious but she isn’t seeing anyone else… She’s trying to not make a big deal about it but is super into him.”

The pair first locked lips when Kim hosted Saturday Night Live in October and their romance heated up in the coming months. He even made a quick cameo on her Hulu show The Kardashians and is expected to appear on the second season debuting this fall.

From tattoo tributes to a joint appearance at the Met Gala, the couple didn’t hold back on showing some PDA. Sister Khloe Kardashian even went so far as to say Kim was in “LOOOOOVVVEEEE” with the comedian back in June.

Well…so much for that!