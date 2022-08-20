'Ally McBeal' Sequel Series with Black Female Lead in Early Development at ABC: Reports

What’s old is new again.

via: People

A sequel to the 1997 series is in early development at ABC, according to Deadline, after the legal dramedy starring Calista Flockhart in the titular role ended its five-season run at Fox back in 2002.

Reps for ABC and 20th Century TV did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

From writer and executive producer Karen Gist (Grey’s Anatomy, Our Kind of People, Mike), the revival will reportedly follow “a young Black woman who joins the law firm from the original series (or its current incarnation) straight out of law school.”

The new character is believed to be the daughter of McBeal’s D.A. roommate Renée Raddick (Lisa Nicole Carson) from the parent series.

Flockhart, 57, has reportedly been approached to executive produce and reprise her role in some capacity, although a decision is not expected until a script is completed. Creator David E. Kelley has stepped aside to let Gist helm the new series, Deadline reported.

Flockhart starred in the original series as McBeal, a young attorney who takes a job at a prestigious Boston law firm with an overly sexual environment, where she ends up working alongside her ex-boyfriend Billy (Gil Bellows) and his wife Georgia (Courtney Thorne-Smith). The show featured some wild fantasy sequences from McBeal’s perspective as she navigated life, love and some truly strange cases.

News of the revival comes after Carson, 53, opened up about her bipolar disorder to PEOPLE in 2015, revealing that after several breakdowns, producers chose not to renew her contract in 2001. “I cried for a week,” she said.

“Just being at a place where I am healthy, excited about life and auditioning is a joy. I feel very blessed,” Carson added.

Flockhart later showed her support, telling PEOPLE: “I think she is brave for telling her story but then again I always thought she was brave about everything. I love her truly, madly and deeply.”