Allison Holker’s Daughter Worries Younger Siblings Resenting Her for Getting to Grow Up with tWitch

BY: LBS STAFF Published 8 minutes ago

Holker’s 16-year-old daughter expressed her greatest concern about growing up with her late stepfather tWitch, saying, “My biggest fear is that they grow up and they end up resenting, not only him, but us for experiencing it.”

Allison Holker’s daughter Weslie is opening up about the death of her stepdad Stephen “tWitch” Boss.

While appearing on Holker’s Between Us podcast, the 16-year-old shared her concerns regarding her younger siblings, as well as the fact that she is “not biologically” related to tWitch.

“When my siblings grow up, I don’t want them to be like, ‘[You’re] not biologically related to him’ [or] ‘We’re his kids and we didn’t get to experience him,'” she began.

“My biggest fear is that they grow up and they end up resenting, not only him, but us for experiencing it. I don’t want that to happen at all. I’d rather put my feelings aside for them.”

Holker and tWitch shared Maddox, 8, and Zaia, 5, while Weslie was raised by tWitch for 13 years. Holker’s daughter is from a previous relationship, prior to meeting tWitch.

In an attempt to console her eldest daughter, Holker insisted that the younger siblings will get to have Weslie as “their big sister.”

“You’re so aware of these feelings, but I don’t want you to ever harp on that and live from that,” the mother of three said.

“They’re not going to resent you. They’re gonna wish that they had these kinds of moments with him, but they’re going to love that you’re teaching them, and you’re loving them in that same way [and] presenting that same energy that he would have had onto them.”

Weslie then touched on knowing how it might feel for her brother and sister, having grown up without a father figure near by herself.

“I had a dad who I wasn’t around as often, and I wish I could have been,” Weslie said. “To know the small scare compared to what they’re going to experience on a big scale already, it’s like I’m already hurt for them and they don’t even know the gravity of it.”

“I know Maddox just wishes that there was someone that he could look up to that’s just not always talking about makeup,” Weslie quipped.

“We try to learn about basketball and try to be in the know with him, but it’s hard. I just wish he had that.”

tWitch was a DJ and, later, also an executive producer on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, appearing on the syndicated daytime talk show from 2014 until the show ended in May 2022. He died by suicide at age 40 in December 2022.

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or has had thoughts of harming themselves or taking their own life, get help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) provides 24/7, free, confidential support for people in distress.

via: TooFab