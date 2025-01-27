Alec Baldwin Breaks Down in Tears with Wife Hilaria in First Trailer for TLC Reality Show

BY: Walker Published 40 minutes ago

Introducing The Baldwins!

The first trailer for Alec and Hilaria Baldwin’s upcoming TLC reality show takes an emotional turn.

After joking about being a “wild family” of “seven children, six animals [and] two parents,” the couple address the actor’s fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the “Rust” set in 2021.

“A son lost his mom in the most unthinkable tragedy,” Hilaria, 41, says in Monday’s sneak peek.

“This is never something to forget, and we are trying to parent through it,” she continues as Alec, 66, is shown covering his face and appearing to break down in tears.

“Honestly, from the bottom of my soul, I don’t know where I’d be if I didn’t have you and these kids,” the “30 Rock” alum tells his wife in an emotional clip.

As footage plays of the pair tending to their kids — Carmen, 11, Rafael, 9, Leonardo, 8, Romeo, 6, Eduardo, 4, María, 3, and Ilaria, 2 — and seemingly seeking therapy, Hilaria acknowledges their “bad moments.”

However, the former yoga instructor adds, “We’ve found our foundation. We’re solid, and we’re here together.”

She and the Emmy winner have been together since 2011 and tied the knot the following year.

Alec was previously married to model Kim Basinger, with whom he shares 29-year-old daughter Ireland Baldwin.

The Oscar nominee was charged with involuntary manslaughter in January 2023 for shooting 42-year-old Hutchins with a prop gun.

The charges were dismissed three months later, only to be refiled — and dismissed again mid-trial — last year.

Hilaria has made rare comments about the “tragedy that nobody could ever have imagined” over the years, getting emotional in a December 2022 “Extra” interview.

“We’re not OK,” she said at the time. “We can’t be OK. No one’s OK.”

Alec, for his part, told ABC News the previous year that he “would go to any lengths to undo what happened.”

The Golden Globe winner, although visibly upset, noted, “I want to make sure that I don’t come across like I’m the victim.”

News broke in June 2024 that he and Hilaria would document their “crazy” family’s life on a TLC show.

Alec had hinted on Kelly Ripa’s “Let’s Talk Off Camera” podcast in November 2023 that they were pitching the idea so he could “just work from home.”

“The Baldwins” premieres Sunday, Feb. 23, at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

via: Page Six