Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Graduates from High School: 'So Proud,' Says Mama June Shannon

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson is a high school graduate!

via: Daily Mail

The 17-year-old reality television personality received her diploma from Wilkinson County High School in McIntyre, Georgia, during a graduation ceremony that took place on Saturday.

The media figure, whose relationship was recently defended by her mother, was joined by several of her loved ones during the celebratory event, including her sister, Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Efird, and ‘Mama’ June Shannon.

Efird, who received full custody of Thompson last year, shared a post to her Instagram account that included two photos of her embracing her younger sister.

The 23-year-old reality television star also included a video of her sibling walking the stage and receiving her diploma.

The media personality also wrote a lengthy message directed at her sister to express her feelings about the achievement.

Efird wrote: ‘To say im proud would be an understatement. To be there a witness this next chapter I’m amazed. Amazed at how much you’ve grown, how beautiful your soul is, & most importantly how far youve come against all odds.’

The reality television figure also wrote that she would remain a constant supporter of her younger sister well into the future.

‘To hear your name be called & to watch you walk im honored truly. I cant wait to see what this next chapter in your life holds. Please always know im your biggest fan & always & forever gonna be screaming the loudest for you. I love you lana,’ she wrote.

Shannon, 43, also shared a video of Thompson walking the stage to her Instagram account.

The controversial figure wrote a short message in her post’s caption to express that her family ‘was hollering the whole time.’

She also wrote a comment on her own post and added: ‘Yall know I screamed work it smoochie one last time.’

Thompson’s older sister Jessica, 26, posted a video to her Instagram account to show her support for her younger sister on her special day.

The reality television personality previously publicized her graduation by sharing an Instagram post last month.

The former dancer included several shots of herself posing around her school’s campus while preparing for the end of her days as a student.

She also penned a short message in her post’s caption to express her feelings about starting a new chapter in her life.

‘I am so proud of myself and how far I have become there were points that I didn’t even think I would make it this far but I made it,’ she wrote.