Akon Threatens to Sue Suge Knight For Defamation After Rape Accusation

Akon plans on taking Suge Knight to sue him for defamation after the former CEO of Death Row accused Akon of raping a 13 year old girl.

via: BET

In a statement issued to Complex, the Senegal native denied the shocking claims, also noting he’s never had any contact with the Death Row Records founder since he’s been in prison.

“I need to make it very clear that I absolutely deny these outrageous false and disgusting claims Suge Knight made on his podcast about me,” Akon said in the statement. “I‘ve never called, received, or had any contact with Suge Knight since he has been incarcerated.”

Via his Collect Call with Suge Knight podcast, Knight made the allegations and utilized a clip of a 2020 interview Akon did DJ Vlad, during which he addressed the time his former road manager knocked out Suge during a 2009 incident.

“My voice you heard on his podcast was a soundbite previously recorded from an interview I did with DJ Vlad 3 years ago regarding Suge Knight in 2009,” Akon continued. “I’ve never been a guest on Suge Knight’s podcast. I always believe in building positivity into the world and my actions and legacy have spoken to that. It’s unfortunate that I have to defend myself from these lies and I will be involving my legal team in filing a defamation lawsuit against Mr. Knight, my prayers for him will still continue.”

Suge said in the Collect Call episode that one of his “home girls” told him that Akon and producer Detail sexually assaulted two teens – aged 13 and 12. He did not provide a date the alleged incident occurred but claimed he told the woman not to tell law enforcement because he wanted to handle it himself.