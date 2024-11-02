Home > NEWS

Akademiks Says Future & Drake’s Beef Is Not Over Despite Reports [Video]

BY: Walker

Published 2 hours ago

In a preview of an episode of Elliott Wilson’s The Bigger Picture podcast, the journalist revealed that he’s heard from trusted sources that the What a Time to Be Alive collaborators are on talking terms again after beefing earlier this year. “Drake and Future, [have] gotten on the phone and resolved their differences,” Wilson shared. “[I have it] on good authority, Drake and Future have at least gotten on the phone and resolved their differences.”

However, shortly after the clip went viral, another industry figure came out to refute the remark. On his own platform, online commentator Akademiks shared insider knowledge to the contrary. “I’ve spoken to extremely credible sources on both sides, and Drake and Future have not been on the phone,” he said.

The two rappers clashed earlier this year following the release of Future and Metro Boomin’s We Don’t Trust You, which featured the Kendrick Lamar-featuring “Like That.”

