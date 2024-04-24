Adrienne Bailon Reveals All Her IVF Treatments Cost 'Easily Over a Million': 'Not Realistic' | lovebscott.com

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton is opening up about her in vitro fertilization (IVF) journey.

via: BET

While speaking to PEOPLE, the former “The Real” co-host estimated she and gospel singer Israel Houghton spent “easily over a million” dollars to become parents.

After admitting the lofty figure, Bailon said, “And that is not realistic for the average person. And I recognize that.”

The 3LW singer also explained the challenges of her journey to motherhood, including multiple “cycles of IVf.”

“I only did eight cycles of IVF, but that doesn’t include the amount of IUIs I did and every other kind of imaginable treatments that you could imagine for fertility,” she told the outlet. “So it was a pretty tough six years of trying to have my son.”

In August 2022, the proud parents welcomed their first child together, a son, Ever James, via surrogate.