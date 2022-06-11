Adele's Boyfriend Rich Paul Talks Having 'More Kids,' Looks Forward to Being a 'Different Dad'

Adele and boyfriend Rich Paul may have more kids in their future.

via People:

The sports agent, 40, became a father at a young age and now is the proud dad to an adult daughter.

He hinted at the possibility of expanding his family as he discussed having “more kids” and being “an older dad” during a new interview.

“As a young dad, growing a business, it was pretty tough,” he told E! News. “But now looking as an older dad and my kids being much older, and obviously, if I was to have more kids … I’m looking forward to being a different dad, a more patient dad.”

“Oftentimes as you’re building a business, you’re on the go, you’re moving around, the kids grow up fast in a blink of an eye. Next thing, you know, they’re walking and they’re riding the bike, running and flipping around and that’s the problem,” Paul added.

Adele is also mother to 9½-year-old Angelo James, whom she shares with ex-husband Simon Konecki.

The 30 artist sparked engagement rumors with Paul in February as she sported what appeared to be a diamond ring at the BRIT Awards. She’s since played it coy when asked about their potential marriage plans.

“As if I would ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t. It’s lovely though, isn’t it?” Adele said of her ring on The Graham Norton Show in February after the talk show host pointed out the jewelry.

Adele began dating Paul early last year, making their first public appearance together at the NBA Finals game between the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks in Arizona. A source later told PEOPLE the couple had been dating for “a few months.”

Other sources told PEOPLE last month that the pair are still dating, despite recent rumors that their relationship was on the rocks.

“Adele is still seeing Rich. They are both very busy though,” one insider said. “She is working on her residency and Rich is busy with his clients. They see each other when they can.”

Is that his way of soft-launching an Adele pregnancy? Only time will tell…