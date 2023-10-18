Adele Stopped Drinking 3 Months Ago: I Was a ‘Borderline Alcoholic’ in My 20s [Video]

Adele revealed she has stopped drinking for three and a half months while talking at her Vegas show this weekend.

The “Hello” singer revealed she recently gave up alcohol when she saw audience members drinking “a pint” of whiskey sour during her Las Vegas residency show on Friday.

“I stopped drinking … maybe, like, three and a half months ago,” she told concertgoers in a video shared on Twitter.

“It’s boring. I mean, oh my God, it’s boring. I was literally borderline alcoholic for quite a lot of my 20s, but I miss it so much. I cut out caffeine [too].

“So, enjoy your whiskey sour. I’m very, very jealous,” she added.

Adele, 35, previously addressed her relationship with alcohol during a performance in March as she detailed her drinking habits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I remember when I came here in COVID, in lockdown. It was 11 a.m., and I was definitely, like, four bottles of wine in — like we all were,” she revealed, according to the Evening Standard. “I said in 2020 that I wanted to put my album out. And we were all at home just drunk basically.”

The Grammy winner previously spoke about her “close relationship” with alcohol in an October 2021 interview with Vogue, saying, “I was always very fascinated by alcohol. It’s what kept my dad from me. So I always wanted to know what was so great about it.”

Despite giving up booze, Adele further told audience members on Friday that she is planning a week of partying to celebrate her son Angelo’s 11th birthday this Thursday.