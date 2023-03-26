Adele Extends Her Las Vegas Residency and Says She'll Film the Show for Those Who Can't Attend [Photo + Video]

After wrapping up 34 shows at the Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace, Adele has extended her Las Vegas residency.

via: People

The Grammy winner, 34, revealed Saturday night during her Weekends With Adele gig at the Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace that there will indeed be many more weekends with Adele.

“Playing to 4,000 people for 34 nights is not enough and I know that, I know it’s not enough,” she said. “So I am coming back.

As Adele explained, she intends to film and release the concert footage “to make sure that anyone who wants to see this show can see it.”

The new dates will take place between June 16 and Nov. 4, during what the singer called “a few weeks in June,” more dates in the summer and additional fall shows.

Registration for presale tickets is now available via Ticketmaster Verified Fan Registration until April 2, with Verified Fan Presale starting on April 5. “Only fans that have received a unique code will have the chance to purchase tickets for performances on a first come, first served basis,” a release reads.

If demand for tickets from Verified Fans “exceeds supply,” there will not be a public on-sale, the release adds.

“See you soon,” Adele wrote on Instagram.

Adele’s Vegas run has been a big success for the “Hello” singer, and she’s used the intimate setting for wholesome encounters with fans, revelations about her personal life and to ultimately deliver a set complete with jokes, flames, confetti, and an array of classics.

The shows first kicked off in November, several months after she postponed the Las Vegas residency in late January 2022. At the time, she told fans that she “tried my hardest” to pull the show together in time, but fell short. But now, after dozens of performances, she’s found her groove.

Opening night featured hits such as “Send My Love (To Your New Lover),” “Rumor Has It,” “When We Were Young,” “Someone Like You,” and “Rolling in the Deep,” as well as songs off her November 2021 release 30, such as “I Drink Wine,” “Love Is a Game,” and “Hold On.” During “Set Fire to the Rain,” fans watched a burning piano as raindrops fell on the stage, whereas during “When We Were Young,” confetti featuring Polaroid photos of Adele during different life moments fell on the crowd.

“I always get scared before shows, and I take it as a good sign because it means I care and means I just want to do a good job,” she said at the time. “Maybe it’s because I didn’t start when I was supposed to. Maybe it’s because it’s opening night, maybe it’s because Hyde Park went so great, maybe it’s because I love the show. I don’t know. But it’s safe to say I’ve never been more nervous before a show in my career, but at the same time, I wish today was tomorrow!”