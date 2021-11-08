According To Beanie Siegel, Kanye West Promised To Pay Him $50 Million For Coming Up w/ Name ‘Yeezy’ [Photo + Video]

One of the many revelations from Kanye West‘s Drink Champs interview with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN last week was the origin of “Yeezy,” his longtime rap nickname and, of course, the name of his billion-dollar fashion empire.

In one part, Kanye mentioned he’s been trying to pay Beanie Siegel $50 million for coming up with his “Yeezy” company. Kanye explained Beanie used to call him Yeezy during his Roc-A-Fella days. Take a look:

Hip Hop N’ More reports Beanie said Kanye promised to pay him $50 million. Beanie was recently at a club in Philly and shared that with the crowd. Beanie also said Ye promised to give him 5% stock in Yeezy for coming up with the name. Take a look at a screen-grab captured by the publication:

While it’s unclear exactly how much Beanie Sigel’s five percent stock is worth, the figure is certain to be in the millions.

