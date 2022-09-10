Aaron Rodgers Tells Bill Maher California is 'Going to S—,' Republicans Are Hypocrites on Abortion

Aaron Rodgers has no blind allegiance to anything.

via: Complex

According to SFGate, which previewed the forthcoming episode, Rodgers opened up about the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, revealing that he doesn’t believe the government should have “any control over what we do with our bodies.”

“I think there’s a lot of people that believe that you should have your own decision-making on your own medical decisions,” Rodgers told Maher. “My thing is I have an issue with the hypocrisy in society in general and I know you do as well, but abortion has been a hot topic, right. And especially after Roe v. Wade got overturned and sent back to the states, or whatever. I don’t believe the government should have any control over what we do with our bodies.

“As much as I might lean more pro life, I don’t want the government to tell me I can’t smoke a cigar, I can’t have a drink of alcohol, I can’t choose my own medical decisions,” he continued. “And if I’m a woman, don’t fucking tell me what to do. Like whether or not I agree with what you decide to do, who cares? And the government should not have a decision that infringes upon my own personal freedoms.”

Elsewhere in his conversation with Maher, Rodgers blasted California Governor Gavin Newsom, for signing a new bill that would limit doctors from promoting COVID-19 misinformation.

“State’s going to shit, but I’m hanging on,” the California native said. “I grew up in a small town, very little cases up in Chico, California, but all the small businesses? Fucking gone.”

Aaron Rodgers’ full interview with Bill Maher will drop on Sunday.