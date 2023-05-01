9-1-1 Shocker: Show Moving From Fox to ABC for Season 7 After Being Cancelled

Fox announced May 1 that it has cancelled the fan-favorite series after six seasons.

via: Deadline

In a clear sign of broadcast’s evolving business realities, Fox has opted not to renew its highest rated scripted series, 9-1-1, produced by 20th Television. The upcoming Season 6 finale on May 15 will be its last episode on Fox. But it will not be a series finale for the first responder drama, from creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, which has been picked up by 20th TV sibling ABC and will join the Disney network’s lineup next season, making for one of the highest-profile series moves ever.

This is not a sudden development and was not done in a vacuum. Deadline reported in March that, while spinoff 9-1-1: Lone Star was a lock for a Season 5 pickup, 9-1-1 may not get renewed by Fox and that ABC could pick the show up if that happened. (9-1-1: Lone Star was just officially renewed for a fifth season by Fox.)

“It has been an honor to be the founding network of 9-1-1 and we are grateful to Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, together with Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Ryan Guzman and the rest of the cast and crew, and 20th Television for delivering such an impactful series to Fox,” Fox said in a statement. “We wish them well after 9-1-1’s final Fox season concludes.”

9-1-1 should have a relatively smooth transition to ABC, which has been focusing on drama procedurals lately and already has a series on the air that previously had had a long run on Fox before getting canceled because of financial reasons, American Idol. Now it is adding Monday’s No. 1 entertainment series, which ties as the season’s No. 1 broadcast drama in Adults 18-49 and as the No. 2 entertainment series in the demo. 9-1-1 also is a top performing drama series on Disney-controlled Hulu.

“Thanks to the creative drive of Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, as well as the talented cast, 9-1-1 has been one of the most defining and original dramas on network television over the last six seasons and we are honored to bring it to the esteemed group of series on ABC,” said Craig Erwich, president, Disney Television Group. “It’s a privilege to keep 9-1-1 in the family with 20th Television producing, and we look forward to telling more heart-racing and uplifting stories about these beloved characters on our air.”