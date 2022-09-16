8 People Injured After Car Crashes Into California Trader Joes [Video]

A Trader Joes in Castro Valley, California, was the scene of a terrifying car accident that left 8 people injured.

via Complex:

FOX affiliate KTVU reports the accident took place around 4 p.m., when an 88-year-old driver was attempting to park in the Trader Joes’ lot before they accidentally accelerated, crashing through the front of the store where cashiers were assisting customers.

Of the eight injured, four were taken to local hospitals, including a 5-year-old child as well as a Trader Joes employee. Police described the injuries as “mild to moderate.”

“We probably had some lower-leg injuries but everyone we transported was conscious,” Paige Bowie, division chief with Alameda Co. Fire Dept, told reporters.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, though drugs or alcohol are not expected to be factors. The driver has not been arrested and has been compliant with the investigation. Police are looking into whether a mechanical fault might have contributed to the crash.

“Crews are currently assessing the building for hazards and injured persons. This is a developing situation, and more information will be released later,” officials said.

We’re glad no one was killed. It could’ve been a lot worse.