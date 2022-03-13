6ix9ine Reveals He’s ‘Struggling to Make Ends Meet’ in Declaration to Judge

Back in December, 6ix9ine was hit with a civil lawsuit for his involvement in a 2018 armed robbery. The plaintiffs, Seketha Wonzer and Kevin Dozier, say the 25-year-old rapper was present when his Trey Nine Bloods associates ambushed them on April 3, 2018 in Manhattan.

via: Rap-Up

The controversial rapper, who once landed a multi-million dollar record deal, reveals that he’s on the verge of bankruptcy and struggling to survive after his career “stalled.”

He made the declaration in response to a civil lawsuit in connection with his involvement in a 2018 armed robbery. The plaintiffs say they were ambushed by members of 6ix9ine’s former Nine Trey Gangster Bloods during the incident in New York. 6ix9ine pleaded guilty to the crime as part of an agreement with prosecutors in his racketeering trial.

“Right now, I am struggling to make ends meet. I do not know if I will ever command the kind of advances I was paid before my arrest, and my career stalled,” 6ix9ine said in legal documents obtained by Complex.

Prior to being released from jail in April 2020, the rapper–whose real name is Daniel Hernandez–signed a new deal with independent label 10K Projects reportedly valued at more than $10 million. As part of the deal, he released 2020’s TattleTales, which spawned the chart-topping hit “Trollz” featuring Nicki Minaj.

However, the contract reportedly expired last month, along with a merchandise deal. “I did receive large advances under the recording artist and merchandising agreements prior to my arrest,” he stated. “However, I do not receive any royalties under those agreements either since my royalty accounts remain unrecouped.”

6ix9ine claims that any unfavorable verdict in the civil case will leave him bankrupt. “It will surely bankrupt me in a way from which I will never recover to the permanent detriment and hardship of the family members who rely upon me,” he added.