50 Cent Wants To Do A Romantic Comedy Film With Nicki Minaj [Video]

50 Cent has shifted his focus these days to TV and film, and he thinks it would be “fun” to star in a rom-com opposite Nicki Minaj.

via: Hot97

As reported on Hip Hop DX, Fif was on a podcast and spoke on different genres of films he’d want to dive into. 50 said, “You know who would probably be fun to work with? Nicki. Nicki Minaj would be fun to be in a romantic comedy with. I kinda understand her a little bit more than the other people. She’s tougher. When she’s being an asshole, it’s because she’s telling you, ‘You’re not going to take advantage of me.’”

Last year, the publication also noted that 50 spoke highly of Nicki on Lil Wayne’s Young Money Radio show. Fif said, “I love me some Nicki. This n-gga actually happens to come from my neighborhood. It happens to be a girl, but that n-gga is tough! She be harder than the n-gga she fuck with. She be harder. And she’s an alpha female! That muthaf*cka tough! You see what I’m saying, son? You got to watch her or she’ll go, she’ll do something that’s pulling a move to assert herself.

50 Cent has plenty to celebrate when it comes to his TV career right now, as the Hollywood Reporter confirmed on Thursday that Starz has renewed his show Black Mafia Family for a second season. Executive produced by Fif, the series follows two brothers from an infamous crime family in Detroit, based around the likes of Big Meech and Southwest T.