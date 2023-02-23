50 Cent Trolls T.I. & Boosie Badazz With Hilarious Judge Mathis Edit [Video]

Boosie and T.I have been going back and forth over snitching, and now 50 Cent has entered the chat.

via: HotNewHipHop

50 Cent’s now chimed in on the ongoing issues between Boosie Badazz and T.I. During his interview with VladTV, Boosie said he was disappointed in T.I.’s admission that he told on his dead cousin. “If he did that, you’re a fuckin’ rat, too,” he said. “I don’t spare no-mothafuckin’-body… if you cooperate with law enforcement to get you out of trouble… that means you’re a rat,” he added. Then, he stated that their joint project was not going to come out.

T.I. not only addressed Booosie directly but he tried to clear the air surrounding whether or not he snitched. He said that there’s no paperwork indicating that he ratted and his comments were hypothetical. “Off of that conversation, I created a set of circumstances and I thought that the embellishment was clear when I said, ‘I talked to my cousin’… It was humor, sarcasm, and satire, it escaped them,” he said. Still, the Internet continued to troll T.I., including 50 Cent who revisited a G-Unit song addressing Tip’s 2007 arrest.

50 Cent hit the ‘Gram with an edit of T.I.’s expediTIously clip and Boosie’s Vlad interview, placed in Judge Mathis’s courtroom. The edit weaves together Tip’s comments about telling on his dead cousin and Boosie’s hilarious commentary. However, Fif captioned the post with lyrics from his verse on G-Unit’s “You So Tough.” “I said i got the best lawyers money can buy, they said woulda got me 10 or maybe 9, I said well how do you explain how homie breezed, They said you keep ya mouth shut or you eat the cheese. YOU SO TUFF,” he wrote.

Fif’s verse on “You So Tough” arrived in 2008 and directly addressed T.I.’s weapons arrest at the time. Tip caught federal gun charges ahead of the 2007 BET Hip-Hop Awards. Reports claim that his bodyguard delivered him two silencers and three machine guns for $12K. Since Tip is a convicted felon, he isn’t allowed to own weapons. Though Fif mentioned in the song that these type of charges would lead to 10 years at best, T.I. got his sentence reduced to one year and $250K fine. Check out 50 Cent’s post above.