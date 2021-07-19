50 Cent Shuts Down Idea of Doing Verzuz: “We Back Outside” [Video]

50 Cent says he’s no longer interested in appearing as part of Timbaland and Swizz Beatz‘ online battle rap series Verzuz.

via: Revolt

During a premiere party for his new show “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” the Queens rapper rejected the idea of participating in the culture phenomenon, noting his mind is focused on “creating new history” outside of previous restrictions put in place during quarantine.

“A Verzuz battle? Probably not,” 50 said. “We back outside. That was something that happened during the pandemic when we was stuck in the house. Now that we back outside, there’s other things to do. We supposed to be creating new history, not being back there.”

50’s sentiments about Verzuz continuing amid the gradual return to normalcy are not entirely new. In March, he told “The Morning Show Hustle” that the renowned platform was pointless as people are no longer confined to their homes. “I thought Verzuz was something we did when we was stuck in the house,” he said. “As soon as we got out of the house to come back outside, Verzuz didn’t make sense to me.”

While 50 seems the least bit enticed by the concept of playing some of the best hits from his years-long career, he previously entertained the idea of facing off with The Game.

“As much as we fought and argued in the early stages I rather see him benefit from the momentum than someone else,” the “Power” star said. “He’s still going to be part of G-Unit and part of the legacy overall, even if you just want to focus on the break-up.”

If 50 was still interested, the battle wouldn’t have been a hard one for Swizz Beatz and Timbaland to set up. In the song “72 Bar Assassin,” The Game revealed that he’d go head-to-head with his former collaborator if the Verzuz cofounders paid him $100 in cash.

See 50’s response below.

An interviewer asks 50 cent if he’ll ever participate in a #VERZUZ 50 Cent’s response: pic.twitter.com/4d6TCPMiu0 — MUSICXCLUSIVES (@MusicXclusives) July 18, 2021

Are y’all still enjoying Verzuz, or are you too busy back outside.