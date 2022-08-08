21 Savage Asks Atlanta to Put an End to Gun Violence: ‘A Song Is For Entertainment It’s Not An Instruction Manual’

21 Savage is calling on the Atlanta community to end gun violence.

via Complex:

“Atlanta we have to do better,” he tweeted. “Put the f****** guns down !!!!!”

While many were quick to echo 21’s sentiment about the gun violence in his city, one fan highlighted that the lyrics in his songs are quite violent. “Spin the block twice like it ain’t nowhere to park,” the fan tweeted alongside a gif expressing confusement over his statement. The line comes from “Jimmy Crooks,” his recent collaboration with Drake from Honestly, Nevermind.

“A song is for entertainment it’s not an instruction manual on how to live life,” he replied. “In real life I give away a lot of money and spread financial literacy to my community stop trying to make me 1 dimensional.”

21 Savage’s comments come not long after he hosted his seventh annual Issa Back 2 School Drive, part of his philanthropy efforts in Georgia alongside his financial literacy program. The giveaway on Sunday provided over 2,000 local students with school supplies and food. “We are so excited to continue to give back to our community,” said Lead By Example Foundation event coordinator and director Danielle Ball, per CBS46. “We love to feed the people in need, give them clothes, shoes and of course supplies to help get them ready to return to school.”

We applaud 21 for saying something.

Atlanta We Have To Do Better

Put The F****** Guns Down !!!!! — Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) August 8, 2022

A Song Is For Entertainment It’s Not An Instruction Manual On How To Live Life

In Real Life I Give Away A lot Of Money And Spread Financial Literacy To My Community Stop Trying To Make Me 1 Dimensional — Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) August 8, 2022