2025 Golden Globes Nominations Revealed: See the Full List of Nominees

BY: Walker Published 12 hours ago

The Golden Globe nominations are here.

This year’s nominees come on the other side of a particularly difficult period for the Golden Globes organization, which has overhauled its membership, practices, and voting standards in recent years following a racial exclusion scandal that eventually led to the dissolution of the storied Hollywood Foreign Press Association and a new chapter in the Globes’ legacy.

As previously announced, EGOT-winning actress Viola Davis will be honored at the Golden Globes ceremony with the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award for her career accomplishments, which includes a past Golden Globe win for her role in Fences and six additional nods across her film and TV projects.

Advertisement

On the TV side, Ted Danson is set to receive the Carol Burnett Award for career-spanning excellence on television. A 13-time Golden Globe nominee, Danson previously won the award for TV movie Something About Amelia and twice for his work on Cheers.

Comedian Nikki Glaser is hosting the awards ceremony, which will air live on Sunday, Jan. 5, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

See the full list of nominees below.

Movies

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Advertisement

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nickel Boys

September 5

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Anora

Challengers

Emilia Pérez

A Real Pain

The Substance

Wicked

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Advertisement

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Moana 2

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Alien: Romulus

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Deadpool & Wolverine

Gladiator II

Inside Out 2

Twisters

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

Advertisement

All We Imagine as Light (India)

Emilia Pérez (France)

The Girl with the Needle (Denmark)

I’m Still Here (Brazil)

The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany)

Vermiglio (Italy)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Pamela Anderson – The Last Showgirl

Angelina Jolie – Maria

Nicole Kidman – Babygirl

Tilda Swinton – The Room Next Door

Fernanda Torres – I’m Still Here

Kate Winslet – Lee

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Advertisement

Adrien Brody – The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig – Queer

Colman Domingo – Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes – Conclave

Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Amy Adams – Nightbitch

Cynthia Erivo – Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison – Anora

Demi Moore – The Substance

Zendaya – Challengers

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Advertisement

Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain

Hugh Grant – Heretic

Gabriel LaBelle – Saturday Night

Jesse Plemons – Kinds of Kindness

Glen Powell – Hit Man

Sebastian Stan – A Different Man

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Selena Gomez – Emilia Pérez

Ariana Grande – Wicked

Felicity Jones – The Brutalist

Margaret Qualley – The Substance

Isabella Rossellini – Conclave

Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Advertisement

Yura Borisov – Anora

Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain

Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce – The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice

Denzel Washington – Gladiator II

Best Director

Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker – Anora

Edward Berger – Conclave

Brady Corbet – The Brutalist

Coralie Fargeat – The Substance

Payal Kapadia – All We Imagine as Light

Best Screenplay

Advertisement

Emilia Pérez

Anora

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

The Substance

Conclave

Best Original Score

Conclave

The Brutalist

The Wild Robot

Emilia Pérez

Challengers

Dune: Part Two

Best Original Song

Advertisement

“Beautiful That Way,” Music & Lyrics By: Andrew Wyatt, Miley Cyrus, Lykke Zachrisson – The Last Showgirl

“Compress / Repress,” Music & Lyrics By: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Luca Guadagnino – Challengers

“El Mal,” Music & Lyrics By: Clément Ducol, Camille, Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez

“Forbidden Road,” Music & Lyrics By: Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler, Sacha Skarbek – Better Man

“Kiss The Sky,” Music & Lyrics By: Delacey, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael Pollack, Ali Tamposi – The Wild Robot

“Mi Camino,” Music & Lyrics By: Clément Ducol, Camille – Emilia Pérez

TV

Best Television Series – Drama

The Day of the Jackal

The Diplomat

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Sh?gun

Slow Horses

Squid Game

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Advertisement

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

The Gentlemen

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Baby Reindeer

Disclaimer

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Advertisement

Kathy Bates – Matlock

Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon

Maya Erskine – Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Keira Knightley – Black Doves

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Anna Sawai – Sh?gun

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Donald Glover – Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Jake Gyllenhaal – Presumed Innocent

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne – The Day of the Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada – Sh?gun

Billy Bob Thornton – Landman

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Advertisement

Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Kathryn Hahn – Agatha All Along

Jean Smart – Hacks

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel – Shrinking

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Advertisement

Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer

Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country

Cristin Milioti – The Penguin

Sofía Vergara – Griselda

Naomi Watts – Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Kate Winslet – The Regime

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Colin Farrell – The Penguin

Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer

Kevin Kline – Disclaimer

Cooper Koch – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Ewan Mcgregor – A Gentleman in Moscow

Andrew Scott – Ripley

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Advertisement

Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Dakota Fanning – Ripley

Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer

Allison Janney – The Diplomat

Kali Reis – True Detective: Night Country

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Tadanobu Asano – Sh?gun

Javier Bardem – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Harrison Ford – Shrinking

Jack Lowden – Slow Horses

Diego Luna – La Máquina

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Advertisement

Jamie Foxx – Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was

Nikki Glaser – Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die

Seth Meyers – Seth Meyers: Dad Man Walking

Adam Sandler – Adam Sandler: Love You

Ali Wong – Ali Wong: Single Lady

Ramy Youssef – Ramy Youssef: More Feelings