Home > NEWS

2025 Golden Globes Nominations Revealed: See the Full List of Nominees

BY: Walker

Published 12 hours ago

The Golden Globe nominations are here.

This year’s nominees come on the other side of a particularly difficult period for the Golden Globes organization, which has overhauled its membership, practices, and voting standards in recent years following a racial exclusion scandal that eventually led to the dissolution of the storied Hollywood Foreign Press Association and a new chapter in the Globes’ legacy.

As previously announced, EGOT-winning actress Viola Davis will be honored at the Golden Globes ceremony with the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award for her career accomplishments, which includes a past Golden Globe win for her role in Fences and six additional nods across her film and TV projects.

Advertisement

On the TV side, Ted Danson is set to receive the Carol Burnett Award for career-spanning excellence on television. A 13-time Golden Globe nominee, Danson previously won the award for TV movie Something About Amelia and twice for his work on Cheers.

Comedian Nikki Glaser is hosting the awards ceremony, which will air live on Sunday, Jan. 5, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

See the full list of nominees below.

Movies
Best Motion Picture – Drama

Advertisement

The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nickel Boys
September 5

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Anora
Challengers
Emilia Pérez
A Real Pain
The Substance
Wicked

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Advertisement

Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Moana 2
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Alien: Romulus
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Deadpool & Wolverine
Gladiator II
Inside Out 2
Twisters
Wicked
The Wild Robot

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

Advertisement

All We Imagine as Light (India)
Emilia Pérez (France)
The Girl with the Needle (Denmark)
I’m Still Here (Brazil)
The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany)
Vermiglio (Italy)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Pamela Anderson – The Last Showgirl
Angelina Jolie – Maria
Nicole Kidman – Babygirl
Tilda Swinton – The Room Next Door
Fernanda Torres – I’m Still Here
Kate Winslet – Lee

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Advertisement

Adrien Brody – The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig – Queer
Colman Domingo – Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes – Conclave
Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Amy Adams – Nightbitch
Cynthia Erivo – Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison – Anora
Demi Moore – The Substance
Zendaya – Challengers

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Advertisement

Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain
Hugh Grant – Heretic
Gabriel LaBelle – Saturday Night
Jesse Plemons – Kinds of Kindness
Glen Powell – Hit Man
Sebastian Stan – A Different Man

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Selena Gomez – Emilia Pérez
Ariana Grande – Wicked
Felicity Jones – The Brutalist
Margaret Qualley – The Substance
Isabella Rossellini – Conclave
Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Advertisement

Yura Borisov – Anora
Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain
Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce – The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice
Denzel Washington – Gladiator II

Best Director

Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker – Anora
Edward Berger – Conclave
Brady Corbet – The Brutalist
Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
Payal Kapadia – All We Imagine as Light

Best Screenplay

Advertisement

Emilia Pérez
Anora
The Brutalist
A Real Pain
The Substance
Conclave

Best Original Score

Conclave
The Brutalist
The Wild Robot
Emilia Pérez
Challengers
Dune: Part Two

Best Original Song

Advertisement

“Beautiful That Way,” Music & Lyrics By: Andrew Wyatt, Miley Cyrus, Lykke Zachrisson – The Last Showgirl
“Compress / Repress,” Music & Lyrics By: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Luca Guadagnino – Challengers
“El Mal,” Music & Lyrics By: Clément Ducol, Camille, Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
“Forbidden Road,” Music & Lyrics By: Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler, Sacha Skarbek – Better Man
“Kiss The Sky,” Music & Lyrics By: Delacey, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael Pollack, Ali Tamposi – The Wild Robot
“Mi Camino,” Music & Lyrics By: Clément Ducol, Camille – Emilia Pérez

TV
Best Television Series – Drama

The Day of the Jackal
The Diplomat
Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Sh?gun
Slow Horses
Squid Game

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Advertisement

Abbott Elementary
The Bear
The Gentlemen
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Baby Reindeer
Disclaimer
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Advertisement

Kathy Bates – Matlock
Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon
Maya Erskine – Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Keira Knightley – Black Doves
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Anna Sawai – Sh?gun

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Donald Glover – Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Jake Gyllenhaal – Presumed Innocent
Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
Eddie Redmayne – The Day of the Jackal
Hiroyuki Sanada – Sh?gun
Billy Bob Thornton – Landman

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Advertisement

Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
Kathryn Hahn – Agatha All Along
Jean Smart – Hacks

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel – Shrinking
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Advertisement

Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer
Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country
Cristin Milioti – The Penguin
Sofía Vergara – Griselda
Naomi Watts – Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Kate Winslet – The Regime

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Colin Farrell – The Penguin
Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer
Kevin Kline – Disclaimer
Cooper Koch – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Ewan Mcgregor – A Gentleman in Moscow
Andrew Scott – Ripley

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Advertisement

Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Dakota Fanning – Ripley
Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer
Allison Janney – The Diplomat
Kali Reis – True Detective: Night Country

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Tadanobu Asano – Sh?gun
Javier Bardem – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Harrison Ford – Shrinking
Jack Lowden – Slow Horses
Diego Luna – La Máquina
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Advertisement

Jamie Foxx – Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was
Nikki Glaser – Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die
Seth Meyers – Seth Meyers: Dad Man Walking
Adam Sandler – Adam Sandler: Love You
Ali Wong – Ali Wong: Single Lady
Ramy Youssef – Ramy Youssef: More Feelings

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Well-Known Virginia Tech Professor and Poet, Nikki Giovanni, Has Died at The Age of 81

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Tina Knowles Says She Was ‘Hacked’ After Her Account ‘Liked’ Post About Jay-Z Lawsuit

By: Walker
NEWS

Suspect in UnitedHealthcare CEO Killing Arrested, Had Gun & Writings Tying Him to Crime

By: Walker
NEWS

Jay-Z Files Motion to Reveal Rape Accuser’s Identity After Denying Sexual Assault Allegation

By: Walker
NEWS

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Finalizes Divorce from Ex Ryan Scott Anderson, Says She Was ‘Settling’ for Him

By: Walker
NEWS

Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ Makes Merry Move Back to No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

By: Walker
NEWS

Suspect in Fatal Shooting of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson Reportedly ID’d as Luigi Mangione

By: Walker
NEWS

Daniel Penny Found Not Guilty in Chokehold Death of Jordan Neely

By: Walker
NEWS

UnitedHealthcare CEO Murder ‘Person of Interest’ Reportedly Detained by Police

By: Walker
NEWS

Ray J Shuts Down Wild Rumors About Wife-Swapping With T.I. And Tiny

By: Walker