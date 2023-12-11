2024 Golden Globe Nominations: See the Complete List of Nominees

Awards season is fully underway in Hollywood, as the nominations for the 81st Golden Globe Awards were announced early Monday morning.
On Monday morning, Cedric the Entertainer and Wilmer Valderrama announced the nominees for the 81st Golden Globe Awards, honoring the top film and television series from the past year.
Barbie led among films with nine total nominations, followed by Oppenheimer with eight. Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things both earned seven nominations. In television, Succession’s final season scored the most nominations with nine total, followed by The Bear and Only Murders in the Building, both with five nods.
Two new categories were added this year: cinematic and box office achievement in motion pictures, and best stand-up comedian on television.
The awards ceremony will air live on CBS Sunday, Jan. 7, from 8 to 11 p.m. ET, directly after an NFL on CBS Sunday doubleheader. The show will also stream on Paramount+ and be available on the CBS app.
Read on for the full list of nominees.
MOVIES
Best Picture (Drama)
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest
Best Picture (Musical or Comedy)
Air
American Fiction
Barbie
The Holdovers
May December
Poor Things
Best Actress (Drama)
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
Best Actress (Musical or Comedy)
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Natalie Portman, May December
Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Best Actor (Drama)
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Best Actor (Musical or Comedy)
Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
Matt Damon, Air
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Best Supporting Actress
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Julianne Moore, May December
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best Supporting Actor
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Charles Melton, May December
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Best Director
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Greta Gerwig, Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past Lives
Best Screenplay
Barbie, Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach
Poor Things, Tony McNamara
Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan
Killers of the Flower Moon, Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese
Past Lives, Celine Song
Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet and Arthur Harari
Best Original Score
Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer
Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and The Heron
Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest
Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Original Song
“Addicted to Romance” by Bruce Springsteen – She Came to Me
“Dance the Night” by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa and Caroline Ailin – Barbie
“I’m Just Ken” by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt – Barbie
“Peaches” by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker – The Super Mario Bros. Movie
“Road to Freedom” by Lenny Kravitz – Rustin
“What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell – Barbie
Best Animated Film
The Boy and The Heron
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Suzume
Wish
Best Picture (Non-English Language)
Anatomy of a Fall
Fallen Leaves
Io Capitano
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
The Zone of Interest
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in Motion Pictures
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
TELEVISION
Best Drama Series
1923
The Crown
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Succession
Best Musical or Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie
All the Light We Cannot See
Beef
Daisy Jones & The Six
Fargo
Fellow Travelers
Lessons in Chemistry
Best Actress (Drama)
Helen Mirren, 1923
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Emma Stone, The Curse
Best Actor (Drama)
Brian Cox, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Dominic West, The Crown
Best Actress (Musical or Comedy)
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Elle Fanning, The Great
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Best Actor (Musical or Comedy)
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Supporting Actress (Musical, Comedy or Drama)
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Abby Elliott, The Bear
Christine Ricci, Yellowjackets
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best Supporting Actor (Musical, Comedy or Drama)
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Matthew Macfadyen, Succsession
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Alan Ruck, Succession
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Best Actress (Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie)
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death
Juno Temple, Fargo
Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers
Ali Wong, Beef
Best Actor (Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie)
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & The Six
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Steven Yeun, Beef
Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television (Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie)
Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Chris Rock, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer