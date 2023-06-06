2 Chainz Mourns Loss of Dog Trappy in Heartfelt Post: 'I'm Crushed' [Photos]

2 Chainz is mourning the loss of his dog.

via: Complex

The Atlanta native mourned his loss in an Instagram post with videos and images of Trappy from over the years.

“Can’t believe I’m even saying this man, I’m crushed like a mf. Man, this my heart right here,” the 45-year-old wrote. “I have had @trappygoyard for nine years. We have traveled and kicked it all over the world and he is no longer here.”

Tity Boi continued, “Shit hurt me, no cap. Feel like a person passed away, I love my dog he was so smart and laid back!! I have so many items and memories of Trappy, can’t believe I won’t hear you snoring no more. I know for a fact we influenced many people to try to get a dog that looked and acted like you. It could never be another Trappy, that’s was so sad to me. I loved my dog more than some people I know.”

Showing love in the comments were Killer Mike, Jay Electronica, Hit-Boy, Mike Will Made-It, E40, Honorable C.N.O.T.E., Keri Hilson, Chika, Hitmaka, and more.

Trappy seemed to always be by 2 Chainz’s side. Back in 2019, the dog appeared in his music video for “Grey Area.” Chainz and Trappy also both appeared in the Viceland series Most Expensivest, where they found the most luxurious things to spend his money on. Season 4 finished airing earlier this year.