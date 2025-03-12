2 More Arrests Made in Hazing Death of Louisiana College Student Repeatedly Punched in Chest

BY: Walker Published 5 hours ago

All three suspects in the death of Caleb Wilson, a Southern University and A&M College student, have been taken into custody.

Two more people were arrested in connection with the hazing death of a Louisiana college student who was repeatedly punched in the chest while he was pledging.

U.S. marshals and Baton Rouge police took Kyle Thurman into custody Monday in Port Allen, a police spokesperson said. Another person, Isaiah Smith, turned himself in Tuesday, NBC affiliate WDSU of New Orleans reported.

They face criminal hazing charges, police said.

The first arrest came Thursday when Caleb McCray was taken into custody on charges of manslaughter and criminal hazing.

The arrests stem from the death of Southern University and A&M College student Caleb Wilson on Feb. 26. Baton Rouge Police Chief TJ Morse said Wilson, 20, died “as a direct result of a hazing incident where he was punched in the chest multiple times while pledging to Omega Psi Phi.” No one at the off-campus fraternity event called 911, he said.

All three suspects are students at the school, a university spokesperson said.

Wilson and about eight other pledges were at a warehouse where they were made to stand in line on Feb. 26 as they “were each punched four times with boxing gloves by at least three individuals,” an arrest warrant affidavit for McCray says, citing witnesses.

One person punched the first half of the group, and McCray is alleged to have punched the second half, which included Wilson, according to the affidavit. Wilson was struck four times before he collapsed and became unresponsive.

The affidavit says Wilson appeared to have a seizure and lose control of his bodily function, urinating on himself. The pledges were moved to another room while fraternity leaders attended to Wilson, the affidavit says.

Wilson was then put into the passenger side of a vehicle and dropped off at a hospital, the affidavit says, noting that his clothing was changed before he arrived. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Morse said that authorities were initially told that a group of males dropped Wilson off at the emergency room and that he collapsed at a park after he was struck in the chest while he was playing basketball. The group left the hospital before police arrived.

The fraternity has been ordered to cease all activities, and every campus Greek organization is prohibited from accepting members for the rest of the academic year, said Dennis Shields, president of the Southern University System.

Omega Psi Phi said in a statement Feb. 26 that Wilson’s death was “deeply felt.”

The school launched an internal investigation following reports that the fraternity event was unsanctioned. The investigation continues.

