Say What Now? Woman Accused of Holding Stepson Captive for 20 Years Shares Her “Simple” Side of Story

Kimberly Sullivan’s lawyer responds to the severe accusations against her, addressing images of her residence that he claims have been portrayed as “the worst that anyone has seen in 20 years.”

Kimberly Sullivan insists she did not abuse her stepson, despite the horrific allegations he made against her after he says he intentionally started a fire in their family home as a means to way her treatment.

Sullivan, 57, has been accused of holding her stepson, 32, captive inside of the house for two decades. He allegedly set a fire in his bedroom in his desperation to escape captivity, leading to his eventual escape as the house burned and firefighters carried him out.

Sullivan is free on $300,000 bond after pleading not guilty to all of the charges against her, including felony charges of second-degree kidnapping, and first-degree unlawful restraint. She was also charged with cruelty to a person, and first-degree reckless endangerment.

“Her side of the story is quite simple,” her attorney Loannis Kaloidis told Fox News Ditigal. “She did not harm him, she did not restrain him, she did not imprison him.”

“This has been an extreme shock to her. She lived a relatively quiet life,” he continued, adding that his client “recognizes that given these allegations, the rest of her life is on the line” and she’s “hopeful that through the process she will be vindicated.”

“My client adamantly denies that there was any imprisonment,” said Kaloidis. “As for the whole history, there’s a lot that I anticipate will come out over the course of the trial, hopefully, because I think that’s the appropriate place for the release of any additional information.”

Her attorney’s comments come after the Waterbury Police Department released a trove of photographs, video, and other documents related to the case against her. The release came as the result of a Freedom of Information request.

In the released photos, a cluttered downstairs area, including kitchen and living room, are largely unimpacted by the fire, while there is extensive smoke and fire damage in photos taken from the upstairs area, where the stepson’s bedroom was.

“I have seen the photos, I have seen the videos,” Kaloidis told Fox News Digital. “I disagree with the characterization of those photos and videos. They’ve been made out to be the worst that anyone has seen in 20 years. I do not see that as the case.”

Of his client, he said that following the allegations, “her face has been plastered all over the TV, the news, the internet, social media” and her life “has been turned upside down.”

“She has a giant target on her back. She has essentially become public enemy number one,” he added. “It is a tremendous weight that she is carrying. It is a tremendous upheaval to her entire life.”

Fire for Freedom

Authorities first became involved after an emergency call for an active fire at approximately 8:42 p.m. on February 17. That call came from Sullivan, the owner of the property that was aflame.

While the fire was quickly extinguished and Sullivan was able to evacuate of her own will, the other resident in the home needed assistance from Waterbury Fire Department’s Fire personnel.

“While receiving medical care [for smoke inhalation], the male victim disclosed to first responders that he had intentionally set the fire in his upstairs room,” officials said in a statement regarding the case.

As for why he started the fire, they said he told them simply, “I wanted my freedom.”

“He further alleged that he had been held captive by Sullivan since he was approximately 11 years old,” the statement continued. According to CBS affiliate WFSB, which shared the full arrest affidavit, the man allegedly spent those years locked inside an 8-foot by 9-foot room.

The alleged victim “lit a fire with some hand sanitizer, some paper from a printer, and he lit that fire while he was locked in that room from the outside,” said a prosecutor in court, per WFSB.

“He lit that fire very well knowing he could die,” the prosecutor continued, “but he had been locked in the room for 20 years, and for 20 years he’d been trying to get out of that room.”

Sullivan’s Denial & Plea

Kaloidis said the suspect’s late husband Kregg Sullivan — who died in 2024 — “was in control” of the situation and was the one who decided to confine his son to an 8-foot by 9-foot room starting at the age of 11.

“Ultimately it was the father which dictated the manner in which his son was raised and my client was only carrying out his orders,” Kaloidis told PEOPLE, before also denying the stepson’s claims that he wasn’t allowed to shower. “My client encouraged him to bathe but she is not going to force a 32-year-old man to take care of himself,” Kaloidis said.

The attorney also claimed the man was never locked in his room and left the house daily for chores, like taking the trash. Per Kaloidis, “He could have just walked away then if he wanted to leave.”

“This is just one side of the story and people should not rush to judgment. These allegations are horrific but there are two sides to every story, and my client plans to defend herself against these allegations,” Kaloidis concluded.

While Sullivan’s lawyer is shifting blame to her late husband, the stepson spoke more favorably about him when talking to police about the alleged abuse.

If you are experiencing or witness child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. If you believe a child is in immediate danger, call 911.

via: TooFab