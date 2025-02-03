What’s Really Going On? United Airlines Flight from Houston to New York Evacuated After Engine Issue Reported

Home > NEWS

United Airlines Flight from Houston to New York Evacuated After Engine Issue Reported

BY: Walker

Published 35 minutes ago

A flight from Houston to New York had to be evacuated after an engine issue forced it to abort takeoff, according to the FAA.

The Houston Fire Department said in an X statement that they are on the scene and assisted deboarding the plane, which was departing from George Bush Intercontinental Airport and heading to New York’s Laguardia Airport.

No injuries have been reported, according to the fire department.

A video taken by a passenger shows smoke and flames coming from the wing of the plane, CNN affiliate KRIV reported.

A flight attendant can be heard in the video asking for passengers to stay in their seats.

“No, it’s on fire!” one passenger replies.

The 104 passengers and five crew members aboard the aircraft evacuated on the runway using slides and stairs and have been rebooked on an afternoon flight, a United Airlines spokesperson told CNN in a statement.

via: CNN

Sunday’s evacuation at the Houston airport is the latest aviation incident to occur in recent days, including two fatal crashes that have stunned the nation.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told CNN’s “State of the Union” that the system was old and needed to be upgraded.

On Friday, a Medevac jet crashed into a busy neighborhood in Philadelphia, killing seven people and injuring over 20 others. The fiery tragedy came just days after an American Airlines passenger plane and an Army helicopter collided near Washington, D.C., killing 67 people.

